Why Acadia Pharma Shares Are Falling Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 6:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD announced topline results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ACP-044 for acute pain following bunionectomy surgery. 
  • The primary endpoint, a comparison of cumulative pain intensity scores over 24 hours between the ACP-044 1600 mg once daily, ACP-044 400 mg four times daily, and placebo treatment arms, was not met.
  • A trend favoring the ACP-044 400 mg once every six hours treatment group was observed on the primary endpoint, a difference of -10.5 points compared to placebo (p = 0.1683; effect size = 0.219). 
  • These numerical trends were consistently better than placebo but not statistically significant at 48 hours and 72 hours.
  • Read Next: Acadia Resubmits Pimavanserin US Application For Expanded Use In Alzheimer's Psychosis.
  • "We are disappointed that the ACP-044 bunionectomy study did not meet its primary endpoint, especially given the significant need for novel, non-opioid treatment options for postsurgical pain," said CEO Steve Davis.
  • Most adverse events were mild-to-moderate, and there were no serious adverse events related to ACP-044. 
  • Acadia is currently evaluating ACP-044 in an ongoing study in osteoarthritis, a model of chronic pain, which is expected to complete in the first half of 2023.
  • ACP-044 is a non-opioid, redox modulator investigational drug in development to treat acute and chronic pain.
  • Price Action: ACAD shares are down 7.72% at $20.68 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

