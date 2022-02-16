 Skip to main content

Acadia Resubmits Pimavanserin US Application For Expanded Use In Alzheimer's Psychosis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 12:24pm   Comments
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) has resubmitted its FDA supplemental marketing application for pimavanserin for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP).

Posted-In: Alzheimer’s BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

