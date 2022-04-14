QQQ
Britain Approves Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Aged 6-11 Years

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 2:56 PM | 1 min read
  • Britain's medicines regulator approved the use of Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 vaccine in children between six and 11 years.
  • The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was granted after Moderna's vaccine, known as Spikevax, met the required safety, quality, and effectiveness standards.
  • Read Next: Why Did Moderna Recall Thousands Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In Europe?
  • This approval considers the extension to use in children aged 6 to 11 years already approved by the European Medicines Agency in March. The original Great Britain license for Spikevax in adults was approved by relying on the EU decision.
  • The approval comes hours after the regulator approved Valneva SE's VALN COVID-19 vaccine for adults up to 50 years.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.24% at $165.86 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby

