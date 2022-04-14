Britain Approves Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Aged 6-11 Years

by

Britain's medicines regulator approved the use of Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 vaccine in children between six and 11 years.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was granted after Moderna's vaccine, known as Spikevax, met the required safety, quality, and effectiveness standards.

This approval considers the extension to use in children aged 6 to 11 years already approved by the European Medicines Agency in March. The original Great Britain license for Spikevax in adults was approved by relying on the EU decision.

The approval comes hours after the regulator approved Valneva SE's VALN COVID-19 vaccine for adults up to 50 years.

Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.24% at $165.86 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby

