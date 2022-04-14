Britain Approves Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Aged 6-11 Years

- Britain's medicines regulator approved the use of Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 vaccine in children between six and 11 years.
- The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was granted after Moderna's vaccine, known as Spikevax, met the required safety, quality, and effectiveness standards.
- This approval considers the extension to use in children aged 6 to 11 years already approved by the European Medicines Agency in March. The original Great Britain license for Spikevax in adults was approved by relying on the EU decision.
- The approval comes hours after the regulator approved Valneva SE's VALN COVID-19 vaccine for adults up to 50 years.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.24% at $165.86 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
