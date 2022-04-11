Why Did Moderna Recall Thousands Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In Europe?

- Moderna Inc MRNA recalled 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its Spanish contract manufacturer Rovi after a foreign body contaminated a vial.
- No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said, about the lots distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden in January.
- Japanese authorities last year suspended the use of some doses of the vaccine, which Moderna later recalled after an investigation found stainless steel contaminants in some vials.
- Moderna said the contamination was found in just one vial, and it was recalling the whole lot out of "an abundance of caution." It did not disclose what was found in the vial.
- Over 900 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide.
- Moderna said that it did not believe the contamination posed a risk to other vials in the lot.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.79% at $156.35 on the last check Monday.
- Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby
