Valneva Shares Jump As Its COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Conditional Approved In UK

- The Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the U.K. has granted Conditional Marketing Authorization for Valneva SE's VALNCOVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, for primary immunization in adults 18 to 50 years of age.
- MHRA found that VLA2001 meets safety, quality, and effectiveness standards.
- This new marketing authorization comes in addition to the emergency use authorization, which the Bahraini NHRA granted in March 2022.
- A rolling review process is still ongoing with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
- Related: European Recommendation On Valneva's COVID-19 Shot Pushed Into April.
- In the U.K., following the termination of the supply agreement with the British government in September 2021, Valneva is currently in discussion with the Scottish government to supply up to 25,000 doses to the National Health Service and frontline workers in Scotland.
- Price Action: VALN shares are up 13.7% at $38.00 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.