FDA Sends Warning Letters To Online Pharmacies Selling ADHD Drug, Adderall, Illegally

The FDA and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have jointly issued warning letters to two websites for illegally selling Adderall, an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) treatment.

Kubapharm.com and Premiumlightssupplier.com were both accused of selling amphetamine drugs marketed as the ADHD drug Adderall without a prescription, according to an FDA statement.

The agency also claims the pharmacies (which failed to register with the DEA) sold the medication without the proper labeling.

As Adderall has high abuse potential and “should only be used under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional,” the FDA requires the medication to be sold with a black box warning outlining the risks.

Consumers should dispose of unused medicine from these websites and not purchase or use prescription drugs sold from these websites without a prescription, the agencies said in a statement.

The letters were issued on March 30, and according to the FDA, the websites will have 15 days to respond with specific steps for addressing their violations.

