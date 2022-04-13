FDA Sends Warning Letters To Online Pharmacies Selling ADHD Drug, Adderall, Illegally

- The FDA and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have jointly issued warning letters to two websites for illegally selling Adderall, an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) treatment.
- Kubapharm.com and Premiumlightssupplier.com were both accused of selling amphetamine drugs marketed as the ADHD drug Adderall without a prescription, according to an FDA statement.
- The agency also claims the pharmacies (which failed to register with the DEA) sold the medication without the proper labeling.
- As Adderall has high abuse potential and “should only be used under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional,” the FDA requires the medication to be sold with a black box warning outlining the risks.
- Consumers should dispose of unused medicine from these websites and not purchase or use prescription drugs sold from these websites without a prescription, the agencies said in a statement.
- The letters were issued on March 30, and according to the FDA, the websites will have 15 days to respond with specific steps for addressing their violations.
