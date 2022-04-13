QQQ
ChemoCentryx Posts Favorable PK, PD Results Of Oral PD-L1 Inhibitor In Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 13, 2022 10:33 AM | 1 min read
  • ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI announced the presentation of preclinical data and initial pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of CCX559 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.
  • Preclinical characterization demonstrated that CCX559 is a potent inhibitor of PD-L1 that blocks binding to PD-1 and CD80 and prevents PD-L1 inhibition of T cell activation. 
  • ChemoCentryx reported initial data from patients enrolled in the first three dose cohorts in the ongoing Phase I study, receiving once daily at doses of 30 mg, 60 mg, and 120 mg. 
  • In patients, the mean exposure at 120 mg CCX559 is comparable to exposures with anti-tumor activity in preclinical models and sufficient for PD-L1 target coverage.
  • Related: See Why Is Stifel Analyst 'Perplexed' After ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings.
  • CD4 and CD8 T cell proliferation increased in all dose groups; soluble PD-L1 levels in plasma were significantly increased in the 120 mg patients by the end of the first cycle of dosing; and plasma IFNγ, CXCL9, CXCL10 were raised in the majority of patients assessed at 120 mg.
  • Price Action: CCXI shares are up 2.88% at $21.77 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

