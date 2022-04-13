ChemoCentryx Posts Favorable PK, PD Results Of Oral PD-L1 Inhibitor In Cancer

by

ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI announced the presentation of preclinical data and initial pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of CCX559 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.

announced the presentation of preclinical data and initial pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of CCX559 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. Preclinical characterization demonstrated that CCX559 is a potent inhibitor of PD-L1 that blocks binding to PD-1 and CD80 and prevents PD-L1 inhibition of T cell activation.

ChemoCentryx reported initial data from patients enrolled in the first three dose cohorts in the ongoing Phase I study, receiving once daily at doses of 30 mg, 60 mg, and 120 mg.

In patients, the mean exposure at 120 mg CCX559 is comparable to exposures with anti-tumor activity in preclinical models and sufficient for PD-L1 target coverage.

CD4 and CD8 T cell proliferation increased in all dose groups; soluble PD-L1 levels in plasma were significantly increased in the 120 mg patients by the end of the first cycle of dosing; and plasma IFNγ, CXCL9, CXCL10 were raised in the majority of patients assessed at 120 mg.

Price Action: CCXI shares are up 2.88% at $21.77 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

