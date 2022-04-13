ChemoCentryx Posts Favorable PK, PD Results Of Oral PD-L1 Inhibitor In Cancer

- ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI announced the presentation of preclinical data and initial pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of CCX559 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.
- Preclinical characterization demonstrated that CCX559 is a potent inhibitor of PD-L1 that blocks binding to PD-1 and CD80 and prevents PD-L1 inhibition of T cell activation.
- ChemoCentryx reported initial data from patients enrolled in the first three dose cohorts in the ongoing Phase I study, receiving once daily at doses of 30 mg, 60 mg, and 120 mg.
- In patients, the mean exposure at 120 mg CCX559 is comparable to exposures with anti-tumor activity in preclinical models and sufficient for PD-L1 target coverage.
- Related: See Why Is Stifel Analyst 'Perplexed' After ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings.
- CD4 and CD8 T cell proliferation increased in all dose groups; soluble PD-L1 levels in plasma were significantly increased in the 120 mg patients by the end of the first cycle of dosing; and plasma IFNγ, CXCL9, CXCL10 were raised in the majority of patients assessed at 120 mg.
- Price Action: CCXI shares are up 2.88% at $21.77 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.