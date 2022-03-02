 Skip to main content

See Why Is Stifel Analyst 'Perplexed' After ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 1:51pm   Comments
  • Stifel has reiterated a Buy rating and $85 price target on ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) following the Q4 results.
  • Analyst Dae Gon Ha says he is "perplexed" by the pronounced weakness on what he views as a positive-launch quarter. 
  • Ha tells investors in a research note that 127 patient start forms and 71% conversion rate strike is positive. In contrast, management's January 2022 commentary was perceived as cautious/negative by some $1 million in Q4 product sales beat consensus estimates. 
  • The analyst is more optimistic today on Tavneos' outlook, he adds.
  • ChemoCentryx reported a Q4 EPS loss of $(0.58) which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.50). 
  • The Company reported quarterly sales of $2.31 million, below the consensus estimate of $11.62 million, down 47% Y/Y.
  • The Company held cash, cash equivalents of approximately $362.3 million. ChemoCentryx reported Tavneos US sales of $1.0 million.
  • Price Action: CCXI shares are down 21.20% at $23.22 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for CCXI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Oct 2021JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightNeutral
Oct 2021SVB LeerinkUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Health Care Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers

