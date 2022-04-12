Qualigen Surges 80% As QN-302 Shows Potential Preclinical Mechanism Of Action Against Prostate, Pancreatic Cancers

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc QLGN shares are surging after highlighting posters at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

QN-302 showed potent anti-proliferative activity in a prostate cancer cell panel and anti-tumor activity in an in vivo metastatic prostate cancer model.

It demonstrated bioavailability and toleration at therapeutic doses in a prostate cancer cell line, PC3, derived from castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The in vivo study, which included the commonly used drug abiraterone, showed that QN-302 had statistically significant anti-tumor activity in this model (p=0.0008) relative to the controls and was superior to abiraterone.

In another poster, QN-302 exhibited substantial anti-tumor activity in three patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

In three of these models, significant changes in tumor growth were observed in those receiving QN-302, together with good tolerance and bioavailability at therapeutic doses.

Price Action: QLGN shares are up 82.1% at $1.11 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.