Repare Therapeutics Shares Dip After Updated RP-3500 Data In Solid Tumors

Repare Therapeutics Inc RPTX presented updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 TRESR trial of RP-3500 for solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations.

RP-3500 monotherapy appeared to be safe and well-tolerated. Mild to moderate anemia was the most common treatment-related adverse event.

RP-3500 monotherapy resulted in durable clinical benefit across tumor types and genomic alterations. Overall clinical benefit rate (CBR) for all patients was 43% and 47% after PARP inhibitor (PARPi) failure.

Repare Therapeutics Highlights Early RP-3500 Data In Solid Tumor Patients.

Repare Therapeutics Highlights Early RP-3500 Data In Solid Tumor Patients. In the ovarian cancer cohort (n = 20), the overall response (OR) was 25%, including one complete response (CR) and three partial responses (PR).

CBR was 75%, and median progression-free survival (mPFS) was 35 weeks.

Clinical benefit was also observed in patients with tumors harboring BRCA1 and BRCA2 genomic alterations (n = 37). ORR was 14%.

CBR was 43% with an mPFS of 15 weeks in the BRCA1/2 population; in patients specifically with BRCA1 mutations, the CBR was 48%.

In patients with ATM loss-of-function (LOF) tumors (n = 34), ORR was 9% including one confirmed/unconfirmed response, and two prostate-specific antigen (cPSA) responses.

CBR in patients with ATM LOF was 44%, with mPFS of 17 weeks.

Price Action: RPTX shares are down 4.82% at $9.87 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

