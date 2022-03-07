Repare Therapeutics Highlights Early RP-3500 Data In Solid Tumor Patients
Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) has announced the presentation of monotherapy dose selection and safety data from its Phase 1/2 TRESR trial of RP-3500.
- RP-3500 is a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase) for solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations.
- The analysis confirmed the recommended phase 2 dose (160mg 3 days/4 days off).
- Anemia was the most common reported toxicity, with less than 25% of patients experiencing grade 3 toxicities.
- A dose modification plan that includes two alternative dosing schedules were established to mitigate the on-target toxicity of anemia and maintain patients on an RP-3500 dosing schedule that targets anti-tumor activity.
- The Company will present updated clinical data from 120 patients enrolled in the Phase 1/2 TRESR trial in 1H of 2022.
- Price Action: RPTX shares are down 1.07% at $14.27 during the market session on the last check Monday.
