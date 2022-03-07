 Skip to main content

Repare Therapeutics Highlights Early RP-3500 Data In Solid Tumor Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) has announced the presentation of monotherapy dose selection and safety data from its Phase 1/2 TRESR trial of RP-3500. 

  • RP-3500 is a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase) for solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations.
  • The analysis confirmed the recommended phase 2 dose (160mg 3 days/4 days off).
  • Anemia was the most common reported toxicity, with less than 25% of patients experiencing grade 3 toxicities.
  • Related: Repare Therapeutics Reveals Early Efficacy Data From Lead Program In Solid Tumor Setting.
  • A dose modification plan that includes two alternative dosing schedules were established to mitigate the on-target toxicity of anemia and maintain patients on an RP-3500 dosing schedule that targets anti-tumor activity.
  • The Company will present updated clinical data from 120 patients enrolled in the Phase 1/2 TRESR trial in 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: RPTX shares are down 1.07% at $14.27 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

