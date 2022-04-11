Germany Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Deal With CureVac, GSK Until 2029

by

Germany has signed a contract with CureVac BV CVAC and its partner GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK for domestically produced mRNA vaccines to bolster supplies for pandemic preparedness.

CureVac gave up on its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, last year after poor data, but trials for the next-generation COVID-19 shots have begun.

CureVac - GSK Start Dosing In Next-Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trial. Under the contract, the federal government will pay CureVac and GSK an annual standby fee after completing the setup period, which requires the companies to maintain manufacturing capacity at constant readiness.

Price Action: CVAC shares are down 2.66% at $17.22, and GSK stock is down 0.40% at $46.46 during the market session on the last check Monday.

