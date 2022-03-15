RedHill, Kukbo Ink Oral Opaganib Licensing Pact For COVID-19 In South Korea

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Kukbo Co Ltd for oral opaganib to treat COVID-19 in South Korea.
- Under the terms of the license agreement, which follows the previously announced strategic investment by Kukbo, RedHill will receive an upfront payment of $1.5 million.
- Redhill is eligible for up to $5.6 million in milestone payments and low double-digit royalties on net sales of oral opaganib in South Korea.
- Kukbo will receive the exclusive rights to commercialize opaganib in South Korea for COVID-19.
- Related: RedHill Biopharma's Upamostat Shows 100% Efficacy In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients.
- "Every day this month, we are seeing an average of almost 2000 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in South Korea, and we desperately need medications that can effectively treat these patients," said Hyun Ha, Kukbo's CEO."
- The partnership with Kukbo also includes a right of the first offer for RedHill's opaganib, RHB-107 (upamostat), and Talicia for one or more of the territories of South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and/or Malaysia, extended until the end of October 2022.
- Price Action: RDHL shares are down 1.20% at $1.65 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
[REGISTER NOW] Live Educational session tonight at 5 pm ET: How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Reserve Your Seat. (Less Than 50 Seats Remaining)
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.