Veru's Stock Nearly Triples As COVID-19 Drugs Cuts Reduces Deaths By 55% In Hospitalized Patients

Veru Inc VERU has announced positive efficacy and safety results from a planned interim analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 trial evaluating oral sabizabulin 9 mg versus placebo.

The trial included 150 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

Sabizabulin treatment resulted in a clinically and statistically meaningful 55% relative reduction in deaths.

The placebo group (n=52) had a 45% mortality rate compared to the sabizabulin-treated group (n=98), with a 20% mortality rate. The secondary efficacy endpoints are still being analyzed.

Sabizabulin treatment was well tolerated with no clinically relevant safety observations in the sabizabulin treated group compared to placebo.

The Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee unanimously recommended that the Phase 3 study be halted early due to efficacy, and they further remarked that no safety concerns were identified.

The company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the next steps, including submitting an emergency use authorization application.

Price Action: VERU shares are up 197% at $12.92 on the last check Monday.