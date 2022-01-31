Veru's Cancer Candidate Sabizabulin Gets FDA Fast Track Tag For COVID-19

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Veru Inc's VERU sabizabulin, oral cytoskeleton disruptor, to combat COVID-19 infection and the cytokine storm responsible for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and death.
- Sabizabulin disrupts microtubule intracellular transport of the coronavirus, a process that new COVID-19 variants or strains will still require to cause infection.
- The Company notes that there have been recent developments evaluating Merck & Co Inc's MRK molnupiravir and Pfizer Inc's PFE Paxlovid for unhospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, sabizabulin is being developed for hospitalized patients with a high risk of death.
- In Phase 2 study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome, sabizabulin treatment resulted in an 82% relative reduction in death compared to placebo.
- The Company is enrolling 300 hospitalized patients in Phase 3 study with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
- Clinical results are expected in 1H of calendar 2022.
- The Company is also evaluating sabizabulin in breast cancer settings.
- Price Action: VERU shares are up 9.28% at $5.18 during the market session on the last check Monday.
