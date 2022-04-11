Seagen Wins $42M Patent Claim Against Daiichi In Cancer Drug Case

A jury in Marshall, Texas, awarded Seagen Inc SGEN $41.82 million from Daiichi Sankyo Co DSNKY over claims that Daiichi and AstraZeneca plc's AZN breast-cancer drug Enhertu violates Seagen's patent rights.

The jury found that Daiichi willfully infringed a patent owned by Seagen that covers technology for delivering chemotherapy drugs to cancer cells.

Naoto Tsukaguchi, Corporate Officer and General Counsel, Daiichi Sankyo, said in a statement, "Daiichi Sankyo disagrees with the jury verdict, is committed to defending its rights, and will explore options with respect to the jury verdict, including post-trial motions and an appeal."

Seagen said it was pleased with the verdict and would request additional royalties on future sales of Enhertu in the U.S. until the patent expires in November 2024.

Seagen filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in 2020, claiming Enhertu works in the same way as its patent related to antibody-drug conjugates, which use antibodies to target cancer cells with chemotherapy drugs.

Price Action: SGEN shares closed 2.74% lower at $151.84 on Friday.