Seagen Wins $42M Patent Claim Against Daiichi In Cancer Drug Case

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 9:19 AM | 1 min read

A jury in Marshall, Texas, awarded Seagen Inc SGEN $41.82 million from Daiichi Sankyo Co DSNKY over claims that Daiichi and AstraZeneca plc's AZN breast-cancer drug Enhertu violates Seagen's patent rights.

  • The jury found that Daiichi willfully infringed a patent owned by Seagen that covers technology for delivering chemotherapy drugs to cancer cells.
  • Naoto Tsukaguchi, Corporate Officer and General Counsel, Daiichi Sankyo, said in a statement, "Daiichi Sankyo disagrees with the jury verdict, is committed to defending its rights, and will explore options with respect to the jury verdict, including post-trial motions and an appeal."
  • Seagen said it was pleased with the verdict and would request additional royalties on future sales of Enhertu in the U.S. until the patent expires in November 2024.
  • Seagen filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in 2020, claiming Enhertu works in the same way as its patent related to antibody-drug conjugates, which use antibodies to target cancer cells with chemotherapy drugs.
  • Price Action: SGEN shares closed 2.74% lower at $151.84 on Friday.

