VYNE Therapeutics Shares Gain After Positive Atopic Dermatitis Trial Of FMX114

- VYNE Therapeutics Inc VYNE announced positive efficacy results from the Phase 1b segment of Phase 1b/2a trial of FMX114 in mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).
- Mean Atopic Dermatitis Severity Index (ADSI) scores for FMX114 and vehicle-treated lesions were 7.8 and 8.0, respectively, at baseline.
- The mean reduction in ADSI score from baseline was -6.3 (-81.4% mean reduction) for FMX114 treated lesions compared to -4.3 (-54.3% mean reduction) for vehicle-treated lesions at week 2.
- Subjects reported a 96.4% mean reduction in worst pruritus (itch) from baseline for lesions treated with FMX114 compared to a 45.8% mean reduction for vehicle-treated lesions at week 2.
- The Company expects topline results from the Phase 2a segment of the study in Q2 of 2022.
- FMX114 is VYNE's proprietary investigational combination gel formulation of tofacitinib and fingolimod.
- Price Action: VYNE shares are up 5.82% at $0.65 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
