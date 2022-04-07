VYNE Therapeutics Shares Gain After Positive Atopic Dermatitis Trial Of FMX114

by

VYNE Therapeutics Inc VYNE announced positive efficacy results from the Phase 1b segment of Phase 1b/2a trial of FMX114 in mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).

Mean Atopic Dermatitis Severity Index (ADSI) scores for FMX114 and vehicle-treated lesions were 7.8 and 8.0, respectively, at baseline.

The mean reduction in ADSI score from baseline was -6.3 (-81.4% mean reduction) for FMX114 treated lesions compared to -4.3 (-54.3% mean reduction) for vehicle-treated lesions at week 2.

VYNE Therapeutics Shares Jump On Encouraging Preclinical Data From VYN201 Program In Rheumatoid Arthritis. Subjects reported a 96.4% mean reduction in worst pruritus (itch) from baseline for lesions treated with FMX114 compared to a 45.8% mean reduction for vehicle-treated lesions at week 2.

The Company expects topline results from the Phase 2a segment of the study in Q2 of 2022.

FMX114 is VYNE's proprietary investigational combination gel formulation of tofacitinib and fingolimod.

Price Action: VYNE shares are up 5.82% at $0.65 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

