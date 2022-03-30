QQQ
VYNE Therapeutics Shares Jump On Encouraging Preclinical Data From VYN201 Program In Rheumatoid Arthritis

by Vandana Singh
March 30, 2022 11:37 AM | 1 min read
  • VYNE Therapeutics Inc VYNE announced positive preclinical data from its VYN201 program in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) animal model.
  • The Company will start a first-in-human trial for VYN201 in 2H of 2022.
  • VYN201 demonstrated marked inhibition of paw thickening at the 1 and 10mg/kg doses. At both doses, the inhibition of paw thickening was statistically significant in the treated paw relative to the untreated rear paw on day 12.
  • Limbs treated with VYN201 at the 1 and 10mg/kg dose levels had an average arthritis score of 0.57 and 0.67, respectively, or near normal. 
  • Related: VYNE Therapeutics' BET Inhibitor Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action In Skin Disorder.
  • VYN201 demonstrated improvement in signs and symptoms of joint inflammation, and no treatment effect was observed in untreated limbs, suggesting a locally acting anti-inflammatory effect of VYN201. 
  • In contrast, animals that received systemic dexamethasone experienced a treatment effect in all limbs.
  • Animals treated with systemic dexamethasone experienced continued weight loss, while all other treatment groups experienced improved body weights following recovery from the RA stimulant.
  • Price Action: VYNE shares are up 7.04% at $0.73 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

