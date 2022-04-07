Tonix Pharma Starts New Pivotal Trial For TNX-102 SL In Fibromyalgia Patients

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP has enrolled the first patient in the new Phase 3 RESILIENT study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg for the management of fibromyalgia.

An interim analysis by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee of the first 50% of enrolled patients for a potential sample size readjustment or early stop for futility is expected in Q1 of 2023.

In December 2020, Tonix reported positive results from the first Phase 3 study (RELIEF) of TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg to manage fibromyalgia.

Several secondary measures in RELIEF highlighted the broad effects of TNX-102 SL across several cardinal symptoms of fibromyalgia beyond pain.

In March 2022, Tonix reported the results of a subsequent Phase 3 study (RALLY) in which TNX-102 SL did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint (p=0.115).

Relative to the RELIEF study, RALLY had an unexpected increase in study participant adverse event-related discontinuations in both the drug and placebo groups.

Fibromyalgia is a pain disorder characterized by chronic widespread pain, non-restorative sleep, fatigue, and impaired cognition.

Price Action: TNXP shares are up 7.48% at $0.23 during the market session on the last check Thursday.