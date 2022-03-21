Tonix Says Fibromyalgia Candidate Failed To Achieve Statistical Significance Over Placebo

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP says that as expected, TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) did not significantly reduce fibromyalgia daily pain at Week 14 compared to placebo in the Phase 3 RALLY study.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
- Tonix reported interim analysis results of RALLY in July 2021. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended stopping the study as it was unlikely to succeed on the primary endpoint for the planned full sample.
- Therefore, the Company stopped enrollment of new participants while continuing those enrolled at that time to completion.
- "The positive outcome of the earlier RELIEF study stands in contrast to the missed primary endpoint in RALLY," said Dr. Gregory Sullivan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Tonix.
- Related: Tonix Pharma Fibromyalgia Treatment Associated with Improvement in Pain, Sleep, Fatigue.
- "We believe the difference between these study results may be largely driven by a 79% increase in adverse event-related participant discontinuations in the drug treatment group in RALLY compared to RELIEF. Similarly, a 77% increase of adverse event-related participant discontinuations was observed in the placebo group in RALLY compared to RELIEF," Sullivan added.
- Price Action: TNXP shares are down 3.08% at $0.23 during the market session on the last check Monday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.