Talaris Therapeutics Reveals COVID-19 Outcomes Among Kidney Transplant Patients Treated With FCR001

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 7, 2022 7:53 AM | 1 min read

Talaris Therapeutics Inc TALS shared new data on COVID-19 outcomes among living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) patients in the Phase 2 trial of investigational cell therapy product FCR001. 

  • Researchers at Northwestern University conducted a retrospective chart review of patients in the Phase 2 study, who examined COVID-19 infection rates, effects of COVID-19 infection, and evidence of antibody response to vaccination. 
  • Of the 28 patients for whom data were available, 23 were durably chimeric. These patients were able to discontinue chronic immunosuppression (IS), with a median follow-up of over six years. 
  • The remaining five patients were not durably chimeric and remained on chronic IS.
  • Of the 23 durably chimeric patients off chronic IS, 18 were vaccinated, of whom two tested positive for COVID-19. 
  • None of these 18 patients lost chimerism or had renal dysfunction due to their COVID-19 vaccination. 
  • Among the remaining five patients who were off all chronic IS but were unvaccinated, three tested positive for COVID-19. 
  • Among the five patients who remained on chronic IS, four were vaccinated, and 2 (40%) tested positive for COVID-19. 
  • COVID-19 infection did not lead to a reduction in renal function for the FCR-treated patients. 
  • None of the COVID-19-infected patients were hospitalized or developed severe disease.
  • Additionally, post-vaccination antibody testing was performed on four patients (3 durably chimeric, one nonchimeric). All four patients produced measurable antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccination.
  • Price Action: TALS shares closed 1.55% higher at $9.85 on Wednesday.

