Talaris Therapeutics Reveals COVID-19 Outcomes Among Kidney Transplant Patients Treated With FCR001

Talaris Therapeutics Inc TALS shared new data on COVID-19 outcomes among living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) patients in the Phase 2 trial of investigational cell therapy product FCR001.
- Researchers at Northwestern University conducted a retrospective chart review of patients in the Phase 2 study, who examined COVID-19 infection rates, effects of COVID-19 infection, and evidence of antibody response to vaccination.
- Of the 28 patients for whom data were available, 23 were durably chimeric. These patients were able to discontinue chronic immunosuppression (IS), with a median follow-up of over six years.
- The remaining five patients were not durably chimeric and remained on chronic IS.
- Of the 23 durably chimeric patients off chronic IS, 18 were vaccinated, of whom two tested positive for COVID-19.
- None of these 18 patients lost chimerism or had renal dysfunction due to their COVID-19 vaccination.
- Among the remaining five patients who were off all chronic IS but were unvaccinated, three tested positive for COVID-19.
- Among the five patients who remained on chronic IS, four were vaccinated, and 2 (40%) tested positive for COVID-19.
- COVID-19 infection did not lead to a reduction in renal function for the FCR-treated patients.
- None of the COVID-19-infected patients were hospitalized or developed severe disease.
- Additionally, post-vaccination antibody testing was performed on four patients (3 durably chimeric, one nonchimeric). All four patients produced measurable antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccination.
- Price Action: TALS shares closed 1.55% higher at $9.85 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.