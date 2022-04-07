Talaris Therapeutics Reveals COVID-19 Outcomes Among Kidney Transplant Patients Treated With FCR001

Talaris Therapeutics Inc TALS shared new data on COVID-19 outcomes among living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) patients in the Phase 2 trial of investigational cell therapy product FCR001.

Researchers at Northwestern University conducted a retrospective chart review of patients in the Phase 2 study, who examined COVID-19 infection rates, effects of COVID-19 infection, and evidence of antibody response to vaccination.

Of the 28 patients for whom data were available, 23 were durably chimeric. These patients were able to discontinue chronic immunosuppression (IS), with a median follow-up of over six years.

The remaining five patients were not durably chimeric and remained on chronic IS.

Of the 23 durably chimeric patients off chronic IS, 18 were vaccinated, of whom two tested positive for COVID-19.

None of these 18 patients lost chimerism or had renal dysfunction due to their COVID-19 vaccination.

Among the remaining five patients who were off all chronic IS but were unvaccinated, three tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the five patients who remained on chronic IS, four were vaccinated, and 2 (40%) tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 infection did not lead to a reduction in renal function for the FCR-treated patients.

None of the COVID-19-infected patients were hospitalized or developed severe disease.

Additionally, post-vaccination antibody testing was performed on four patients (3 durably chimeric, one nonchimeric). All four patients produced measurable antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccination.

Price Action: TALS shares closed 1.55% higher at $9.85 on Wednesday.