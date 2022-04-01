QQQ
FDA Pushes Merck's Pneumococcal Vaccine Decision Date Into July For Expanded Use In Kids

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 1, 2022 9:48 AM | 1 min read

The FDA has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of the supplemental marketing application for Merck & Co Inc's  MRK pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine in infants and children to July 1, 2022.

