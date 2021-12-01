Merck's Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine Under Priority FDA Review For Use In Kids
The FDA has accepted for priority review Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) supplemental application seeking approval for Vaxneuvance (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease in children six weeks through 17 years of age.
- The FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target action date, of April 1, 2022.
- Related: Merck's Next-Gen Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Shows Efficacy In Pediatric Trials.
- In August, Merck posted encouraging topline results from the pivotal PNEU-PED (V114-029) study evaluating the immunogenicity, safety, and tolerability of Vaxneuvance in healthy infants enrolled between 42-90 days of age (n=1720).
- In July, the FDA approved the pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine for adults 18 years of age and older for active immunization to prevent invasive disease.
- See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.77% at $75.45 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.