Merck's Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine Under Priority FDA Review For Use In Kids
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 8:38am   Comments
The FDA has accepted for priority review Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) supplemental application seeking approval for Vaxneuvance (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease in children six weeks through 17 years of age. 

