Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID- Vaccine Cuts Hospitalization Risk In Kids Aged 5-11 Years: Reuters

- According to a US-based study, children ages 5 to 11 who received the Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE's BNTX COVID-19 vaccine were 68% less likely to be hospitalized during the omicron wave than unvaccinated children.
- Adolescents aged 12-18 who received two shots of the vaccine were around 40% less likely to be hospitalized with the Omicron variant of the virus.
- The study was led by scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Boston Children's Hospital.
- It was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- The risk of more serious outcomes, including the need for mechanical breathing assistance or death, was nearly 80% lower for those who received the shots in that age group.
- The study found that vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization in adolescents when that variant was dominant was around 93% against the Delta variant.
