Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID- Vaccine Cuts Hospitalization Risk In Kids Aged 5-11 Years: Reuters

According to a US-based study, children ages 5 to 11 who received the Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE's BNTX COVID-19 vaccine were 68% less likely to be hospitalized during the omicron wave than unvaccinated children.

Adolescents aged 12-18 who received two shots of the vaccine were around 40% less likely to be hospitalized with the Omicron variant of the virus.

The study was led by scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Boston Children's Hospital.

It was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The risk of more serious outcomes, including the need for mechanical breathing assistance or death, was nearly 80% lower for those who received the shots in that age group.

The study found that vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization in adolescents when that variant was dominant was around 93% against the Delta variant.

PFE shares are down 0.90% at $51.97during the market session on the last check Thursday.

