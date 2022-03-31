QQQ
Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID- Vaccine Cuts Hospitalization Risk In Kids Aged 5-11 Years: Reuters

by Vandana Singh
March 31, 2022 3:57 PM | 1 min read
  • According to a US-based study, children ages 5 to 11 who received the Pfizer Inc PFEBioNTech SE's BNTX COVID-19 vaccine were 68% less likely to be hospitalized during the omicron wave than unvaccinated children.
  • Adolescents aged 12-18 who received two shots of the vaccine were around 40% less likely to be hospitalized with the Omicron variant of the virus.
  • The study was led by scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Boston Children's Hospital. 
  • It was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
  • Related: Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot Moderately Effective Against Omicron In Kids Aged 5 to 15, CDC Study Shows.
  • The risk of more serious outcomes, including the need for mechanical breathing assistance or death, was nearly 80% lower for those who received the shots in that age group.
  • The study found that vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization in adolescents when that variant was dominant was around 93% against the Delta variant.
  • Also SeeModerna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Neutralizing Antibody Response In Kids Under 6.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.90% at $51.97during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by X3 via Pixaby

