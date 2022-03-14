Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot Moderately Effective Against Omicron In Kids Aged 5 to 15, CDC Study Shows

The Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine is only moderately effective against the omicron variant when tested in children ages 5 to 15.

According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Abt Associates, the shot showed 59% efficacy in those ages 12 to 15 and 31% in those ages 5 to 11.

The study also found that vaccinated children spent less time sick in bed than unvaccinated kids. The study included 1,364 children in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Utah.

Pfizer is on the verge of submitting data to the FDA on the fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, CEO Albert Bourla said during a CNBC interview on Friday. "Clearly, there is a need in an environment of omicron to boost the immune response," Bourla added.

Bourla said that Pfizer's scientists have found protection from an initial booster wanes after three to four months, meaning a fourth dose may be needed.

"We are going to submit to FDA a significant package of data about the need for a fourth dose," he said, noting that the FDA and the CDC would need to come to their conclusions.

