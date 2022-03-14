 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot Moderately Effective Against Omicron In Kids Aged 5 to 15, CDC Study Shows
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 9:37am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot Moderately Effective Against Omicron In Kids Aged 5 to 15, CDC Study Shows

The Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine is only moderately effective against the omicron variant when tested in children ages 5 to 15. 

According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Abt Associates, the shot showed 59% efficacy in those ages 12 to 15 and 31% in those ages 5 to 11. 

The study also found that vaccinated children spent less time sick in bed than unvaccinated kids. The study included 1,364 children in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Utah.

Related Content: Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Mere 12% Effective In Kids 5-11 Years, New York Study Shows.

Pfizer is on the verge of submitting data to the FDA on the fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, CEO Albert Bourla said during a CNBC interview on Friday. "Clearly, there is a need in an environment of omicron to boost the immune response," Bourla added. 

Bourla said that Pfizer's scientists have found protection from an initial booster wanes after three to four months, meaning a fourth dose may be needed.

"We are going to submit to FDA a significant package of data about the need for a fourth dose," he said, noting that the FDA and the CDC would need to come to their conclusions.

Price Action: PFE shares are up 1.79% at $51.17, and BNTX stock is up 4.32% at $141.30 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Photo by x3 via Pixaby

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Pfizer's Paxlovid Becomes First Oral COVID-19 Therapy To Be Evaluated In Pediatric Clinical Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Pediatric COVID Pill Study, Midatech And J&J Unit Expand R&D Collaboration, AbbVie-Alvotech Settle Humira Dispute
BioNTech, Regeneron To Evaluate FixVac-Based Cancer Vaccine/Libtayo Combo In NSCLC
Lung-Disease Focused AN2 Therapeutics Files Plans For NASDAQ Debut
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Shopify, Palantir, Apple, Meta, Twitter, Johnson & Johnson, American Express And More
Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com