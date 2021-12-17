WHO Issues Emergency Use Listing to Novavax-Serum Institute's COVID-19 Vaccine
The World Health Organization issued an emergency use listing to Covovax, Serum Institute of India's version of Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine.
- The vaccine, named Covovax, is produced by the Serum Institute of India and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio.
- It requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 °C refrigerated temperatures.
- Related Link: Serum Institute's CEO Expects To Launch Novavax Vaccine For Kids In Six Months: Reuters.
- The vaccine uses a novel platform and is produced by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.
- The originator product produced by Novavax, named Nuvaxovid, is currently under assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
- WHO will complete its assessment of this vaccine once the EMA has issued its recommendation.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are up 11% at $216.32 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General