FDA Approves ViiV Healthcare's Cabenuva For Virologically Suppressed Adolescents With HIV

by Vandana Singh
March 29, 2022 2:16 PM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has approved ViiV Healthcare's Cabenuva (cabotegravir, rilpivirine) for HIV-1 in virologically suppressed adolescents.
  • The approval covers patients aged 12 years or older and weighing at least 35kg on a stable antiretroviral regimen, with no history of treatment failure and no known or suspected resistance to either cabotegravir or rilpivirine.
  • The regimen was co-developed in collaboration with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson JNJ
  • This approval marks the first time a long-acting HIV treatment is available for adolescents.
  • Related: FDA Approves First Injectable For HIV Pre-Exposure Prevention - GSK, Pfizer Backed Treatment.
  • ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc GSKPfizer Inc PFE, and Shionogi Limited.
  • Cabenuva is the first and only complete long-acting HIV treatment regimen. It is approved as a once-monthly or every-two-months treatment.
  • The expanded indication for Cabenuva is supported by studies in adults and data from the Week 16 interim analysis of the ongoing MOCHA study.
  • Price Action: GSK stock is down 0.59% at $43.12, PFE shares are down 0.76% at $52.88 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

