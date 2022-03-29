FDA Approves ViiV Healthcare's Cabenuva For Virologically Suppressed Adolescents With HIV

by

The FDA has approved ViiV Healthcare's Cabenuva (cabotegravir, rilpivirine) for HIV-1 in virologically suppressed adolescents.

Cabenuva (cabotegravir, rilpivirine) for HIV-1 in virologically suppressed adolescents. The approval covers patients aged 12 years or older and weighing at least 35kg on a stable antiretroviral regimen, with no history of treatment failure and no known or suspected resistance to either cabotegravir or rilpivirine.

The regimen was co-developed in collaboration with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson JNJ .

. This approval marks the first time a long-acting HIV treatment is available for adolescents.

FDA Approves First Injectable For HIV Pre-Exposure Prevention - GSK, Pfizer Backed Treatment. ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK , Pfizer Inc PFE , and Shionogi Limited .

, , and . Cabenuva is the first and only complete long-acting HIV treatment regimen. It is approved as a once-monthly or every-two-months treatment.

The expanded indication for Cabenuva is supported by studies in adults and data from the Week 16 interim analysis of the ongoing MOCHA study.

