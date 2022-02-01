FDA Approves First Injectable For HIV Pre-Exposure Prevention - GSK, Pfizer Backed Treatment

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The FDA has approved ViiV Healthcare's Apretude (cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension) for use in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kilograms (77 pounds) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV.
- ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK, Pfizer Inc PFE, and Shionogi Limited.
- Apretude is given first as two initiation injections administered one month apart and then every two months after that.
- Patients can either start their treatment with Apretude or take oral cabotegravir (Vocabria) for four weeks to assess how well they tolerate the drug.
- Cabenuva is the first and only complete long-acting HIV treatment regimen and was first approved by the FDA in January 2021 as a once-monthly treatment for HIV-1 in virologically suppressed adults.
- The safety and efficacy of Apretude were evaluated in two trials that compared Apretude to Truvada, a once-daily oral medication for HIV PrEP.
- Price Action: GSK stock is up 0.48% at $45.04, PFE shares are down 0.06% at $52.66 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
