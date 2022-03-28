Axsome Acquires Sleep Disorder Drug From Jazz Pharma, Expanding Its Neuroscience Portfolio

Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM has agreed to acquire Sunosi (solriamfetol) from Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc JAZZ

Jazz will receive from Axsome a total upfront payment of $53 million .

. Axsome expects to finance the transaction via its existing $300 million term loan facility with Hercules Capital Inc.

Sunosi is dual-acting dopamine, and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI) indicated to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) due to narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Sunosi was approved by the FDA in 2019 and by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2020.

Sunosi net sales were $57.9 million in 2021 , up 104% Y/Y.

, up 104% Y/Y. Sunosi complements Axsome's existing neuroscience portfolio led by AXS-05 for major depressive disorder (MDD) and AXS-07 for migraine, both of which are undergoing NDA reviews with anticipated FDA actions this year.

Based on further growth potential in the current indication, and potential new indications, the Company estimates a peak revenue potential of greater than $1 billion for Sunosi.

Sunosi will be immediately revenue-generating upon closing and is expected to be breakeven to Axsome's operating plan in 2023 and substantially accretive after that.

Price Action: AXSM shares are up 2.12% at $36.11 during the premarket session on the last check Monday. JAZZ shares closed 0.68% higher at $160.70 on Friday.