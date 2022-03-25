RA Capital-Backed AN2 Therapeutics Hits NASDAQ, With IPO Price At $15

by

AN2 Therapeutics Inc ANTX will be offering 4.6 million shares at $15 a share in its initial public offering, under the ticker 'ANTX,' raising $69 million.

will be offering 4.6 million shares at $15 a share in its initial public offering, under the ticker 'ANTX,' raising $69 million. The Company announced IPO plans earlier this month.

The price point came in at the middle of AN2's expected range after setting terms of $14 to $16 per share last week.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 690,000 shares.

The new money, according to AN2, will go to fund further clinical development of lead candidate epetraborole in an ongoing Phase 1 trial, a planned Phase 2/3 pivotal trial, manufacturing, and expanding into other indications within lung disease and infections.

Related: Lung-Disease Focused AN2 Therapeutics Files Plans For NASDAQ Debut.

Last month, AN2 Therapeutics announced topline results from its Phase 1b dose-ranging study of oral epetraborole for non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.

Phase 1b evaluated epetraborole administered to healthy volunteers at doses ranging from 250 mg to 1,000 mg for 28 days.

Results showed that epetraborole was generally well tolerated, with no severe/serious adverse events.

Price Action: ANTX shares are trading at $16.43 during the market session on the last check Friday.

