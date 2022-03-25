QQQ
RA Capital-Backed AN2 Therapeutics Hits NASDAQ, With IPO Price At $15

by Vandana Singh
March 25, 2022 3:06 PM | 1 min read
  • AN2 Therapeutics Inc ANTX will be offering 4.6 million shares at $15 a share in its initial public offering, under the ticker 'ANTX,' raising $69 million
  • The Company announced IPO plans earlier this month. 
  • The price point came in at the middle of AN2's expected range after setting terms of $14 to $16 per share last week.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 690,000 shares.
  • The new money, according to AN2, will go to fund further clinical development of lead candidate epetraborole in an ongoing Phase 1 trial, a planned Phase 2/3 pivotal trial, manufacturing, and expanding into other indications within lung disease and infections.
  • Related: Lung-Disease Focused AN2 Therapeutics Files Plans For NASDAQ Debut.
  • Last month, AN2 Therapeutics announced topline results from its Phase 1b dose-ranging study of oral epetraborole for non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.
  • Phase 1b evaluated epetraborole administered to healthy volunteers at doses ranging from 250 mg to 1,000 mg for 28 days. 
  • Results showed that epetraborole was generally well tolerated, with no severe/serious adverse events.
  • Price Action: ANTX shares are trading at $16.43 during the market session on the last check Friday.

