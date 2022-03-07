 Skip to main content

Lung-Disease Focused AN2 Therapeutics Files Plans For NASDAQ Debut
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 1:07pm   Comments
  • AN2 Therapeutics Inc filed plans on Friday to go public in an initial public offering in which it reportedly hopes to raise about $75 million.
  • AN2 plans to list on the Nasdaq with the symbol of ANTX.
  • The Menlo Park-based biotech is developing a therapy for non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, which typically attacks older people or those with a weakened immune system. 
  • See the IPO prospectus here.
  • Its initial product candidate is epetraborole, a once-daily oral treatment for patients with NTM.
  • The Company licensed exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights for epetraborole from Anacor Pharmaceuticals, owned by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), in 2016. 
  • AN2 Therapeutics plans to conduct a Phase 2/3 trial in treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease, the most common type of NTM lung disease. 
  • The trial design is currently under review from the FDA, and the Company plans to initiate enrollment in the 1H22, with topline results for the Phase 2 part expected in mid-2023.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings IPOs General

