EMA's Scientific Committee Backs Expanded Use Of Exelixis, Ipsen's Cabometyx In Thyroid Cancer

Exelixis Inc EXEL and its partner Ipsen SA IPSEY have received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for thyroid carcinoma.

The opinion covers Cabometyx as a monotherapy for locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid carcinoma (DTC), refractory or not eligible to radioactive iodine (RAI) who have progressed during or after prior systemic therapy.

The European Commission will now review the CHMP recommendation, and a final decision on the application is expected in the coming months.

The CHMP recommendation is based on results from COSMIC-311 Phase 3 trial that demonstrated significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with Cabometyx versus placebo.

The FDA has approved Cabometyx for locally advanced or metastatic DTC.

Cabometyx is currently approved in the European Union for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

