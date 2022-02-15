 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol Myers, Exelixis Tout Additional Opdivo/Cabometyx Combo Data From Kidney Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 9:14am   Comments
Share:
Bristol Myers, Exelixis Tout Additional Opdivo/Cabometyx Combo Data From Kidney Cancer Trial

Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXELannounced two-year follow-up results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Cabometyx (cabozantinib) versus sunitinib in the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

  • The updated results will be featured at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.
  • With a median follow-up of 32.9 months, Opdivo/Cabometyx combo continued to show meaningful improvements in median overall survival (37.7 months vs. 34.3 months). 
  • It demonstrated a 30% reduction in the risk of death compared to sunitinib.
  • Progression-free survival benefits were maintained, with the combination continuing to double median PFS vs. sunitinib (16.6 months vs. 8.3 months.
  • Objective response rates were sustained, with nearly twice as many patients responding to Opdivo/Cabometyx combo vs. sunitinib (55.7% vs. 28.4%). 
  • Responses were also more durable with the combination, with a median DoR of 23.1 months, compared to 15.1 months with sunitinib.
  • Additionally, higher percentage of patients experienced any tumor shrinkage benefits with Opdivo/Cabometyx combo vs. sunitinib across lung (90.5% vs. 76.0%), lymph node (88.4% vs. 72.6%), kidney (89.0% vs. 71.6%), liver (72.7% vs. 53.8%) and bone (85.2% vs. 65.0%) target lesions.
  • Price Action: EXEL shares closed at $18.59 on Monday. BMY shares are up 0.36% at $67.05 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXEL + BMY)

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Bristol-Myers Squibb's Chart?
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron-Sanofi Halt Late-Stage Dupixent Study, Agios Gets FDA Nod, Safety Scare For GSK's RSV Vaccine, Shockwave Jumps On Earnings
Exelixis: Q4 Earnings Insights
Bristol Myers Shares Interim Data From Long-Term Study Of Zeposia In Ulcerative Colitis
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Unit Announces Research Collaboration With Remix, Regencell Touts COVID Data, Decision Day For Agios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 Trial renal cell carcinomaBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com