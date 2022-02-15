Bristol Myers, Exelixis Tout Additional Opdivo/Cabometyx Combo Data From Kidney Cancer Trial
Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) announced two-year follow-up results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Cabometyx (cabozantinib) versus sunitinib in the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.
- The updated results will be featured at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.
- With a median follow-up of 32.9 months, Opdivo/Cabometyx combo continued to show meaningful improvements in median overall survival (37.7 months vs. 34.3 months).
- It demonstrated a 30% reduction in the risk of death compared to sunitinib.
- Progression-free survival benefits were maintained, with the combination continuing to double median PFS vs. sunitinib (16.6 months vs. 8.3 months.
- Objective response rates were sustained, with nearly twice as many patients responding to Opdivo/Cabometyx combo vs. sunitinib (55.7% vs. 28.4%).
- Responses were also more durable with the combination, with a median DoR of 23.1 months, compared to 15.1 months with sunitinib.
- Additionally, higher percentage of patients experienced any tumor shrinkage benefits with Opdivo/Cabometyx combo vs. sunitinib across lung (90.5% vs. 76.0%), lymph node (88.4% vs. 72.6%), kidney (89.0% vs. 71.6%), liver (72.7% vs. 53.8%) and bone (85.2% vs. 65.0%) target lesions.
- Price Action: EXEL shares closed at $18.59 on Monday. BMY shares are up 0.36% at $67.05 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 Trial renal cell carcinomaBiotech News Health Care General