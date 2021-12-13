 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JNJ's Janssen Posts Two Years Survival Data On BCMA Cell Therapy In Multiple Myeloma
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:
JNJ's Janssen Posts Two Years Survival Data On BCMA Cell Therapy In Multiple Myeloma

Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), posted longer-term results from the Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma. The data was featured at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting.

  • The data showed that patients receiving cilta-cel demonstrate deep and durable responses, with a very high overall response rate (ORR) of 98%.
  • Responses in the 97 patients treated with cilta-cel deepened over time, with 83% of patients achieving a stringent complete response at median 22-month follow-up, up from 80% at the 18-month median follow-up data presented at the ASCO 2021 Meeting, and from 67% at the 12.4-month median follow-up data presented at ASH 2020.
  • At a median follow-up of 22- months, median progression-free survival (PFS) and median overall survival (OS) were not reached, suggesting long-term durability of responses and survival for patients. 
  • Two-year PFS and OS rates were 61% and 74%, respectively.
  • In December 2017, Janssen Biotech Inc entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ: LEGN) to develop and commercialize cilta-cel.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.28% at $165.84 during the market session on Monday's last check.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

NanoViricides Says Its Nanomedicine Tech Could Be the Key To Defeating Omicron and Other COVID-19 Variants
Johnson & Johnson Posts Additional RSV Vaccine Data
Johnson & Johnson Booster COVID-19 Shot Shows Encouraging Action After Pfizer/BioNTech Jab
Protagonist To Go Ahead With Oral Peptide PN-235, Discontinues Phase 1 Candidate
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Protagonist Pulls Plug On Phase 1 Asset, Xenon Aces Mid-Stage Epilepsy Study, Esperion Prices Offering
Janssen's Subcutaneous Darzalex Combo Wins FDA Approval For Pretreated Multiple Myeloma
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ASH21 Briefs multiple myeloma Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com