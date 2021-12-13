JNJ's Janssen Posts Two Years Survival Data On BCMA Cell Therapy In Multiple Myeloma
Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), posted longer-term results from the Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma. The data was featured at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting.
- The data showed that patients receiving cilta-cel demonstrate deep and durable responses, with a very high overall response rate (ORR) of 98%.
- Responses in the 97 patients treated with cilta-cel deepened over time, with 83% of patients achieving a stringent complete response at median 22-month follow-up, up from 80% at the 18-month median follow-up data presented at the ASCO 2021 Meeting, and from 67% at the 12.4-month median follow-up data presented at ASH 2020.
- At a median follow-up of 22- months, median progression-free survival (PFS) and median overall survival (OS) were not reached, suggesting long-term durability of responses and survival for patients.
- Two-year PFS and OS rates were 61% and 74%, respectively.
- In December 2017, Janssen Biotech Inc entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ: LEGN) to develop and commercialize cilta-cel.
