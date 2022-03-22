Biogen, Eisai Unveil New Data On Another Alzheimer's Candidate, Lecanemab

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
In the partnership that spawned aducanumab, Eisai Co Ltd ESALY and Biogen Inc BIIB have released more data on lecanemab, another anti-Alzheimer's drug.
- The lecanemab's Phase 2b study data were presented at the annual AD/PD meeting.
- The ratio of amyloid-related imaging abnormality (ARIA) in the Core study was 9.9% (16/161) of patients treated with the drug's 10 mg/kg dose biweekly, compared with 0.8% (2/245) of placebo patients.
- Over 40% of approximately 12 treatment-naïve patients in the open-label extension (OLE) were amyloid negative as early as three months. More than 80% were amyloid negative by 12 months.
- The OLE results are consistent with core phase results in which 65% were amyloid negative at 12 months, and 81% of participants were amyloid negative at 18 months in 161 subjects treated with 10 mg/kg biweekly dose.
- Robust amyloid reduction in those receiving lecanemab in the Core study was maintained while off-treatment over the Gap period.
- Lecanemab is in the middle of a Phase 3 trial, expected to have a readout sometime this fall.
- Price Action: BIIB shares are up 2.07% at $211.10 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
