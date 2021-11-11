 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eisai Posts New Lecanemab Data From Mid-Stage Alzheimer's Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
Eisai Posts New Lecanemab Data From Mid-Stage Alzheimer's Trial
  • Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced results of sensitivity analyses evaluating the consistency of lecanemab efficacy results across multiple statistical models in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD.
  • The data were presented at the 2021 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference.
  • In September, Eisai initiated a rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for lecanemab for early AD to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway.
  • The study achieved the goal of identifying the smallest dose that achieved over 90% of maximum treatment effect (10 mg/kg biweekly), i.e., the ED90 dose. 
  • At 12 months, the ED90 dose had a 64% probability of being super-superior to placebo by a 25% reduction and 98% probability superior to placebo. 
  • The consistent treatment effect was observed at 18 months for Alzheimer's Disease score (29% to 37%), dementia score (26.5% to 35%), and Cognitive scale (47% to 56%), with separation from placebo observed by six months for the top dose (10mg/kg biweekly) across all analyses.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares are down 0.13% at $266.57, and ESALY shares are down 0.01% at $71.68.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ESALY + ESALF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai-Gilead Tout Positive Phase 2 Data For New Alzheimer's Treatment, Compugen Spikes On Bristol-Myers Investment, Vaxxinity Debuts
Eisai, Biogen Initiate Rolling Submission For New Alzheimer's Drug
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai, Biogen Pursue Approval Of Second Alzheimer's Treatment; Sanofi Changes mRNA Strategy; GSK Subsidiary To Develop Long-Acting HIV Preventive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com