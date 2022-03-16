Roche's Evrysdi Shows Long-Term Efficacy, Safety In Broader Spinal Muscular Atrophy Population

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- At the annual congress of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced new data for its spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug Evrysdi (risdiplam).
- Evrysdi is a novel survival motor neuron 2 (SMN2) splicing modifier, licensed from PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.
- At the annual MDA event, Roche’s presentations included new three-year data from the SUNFISH study, which further confirmed the long-term efficacy and safety of Evrysdi in a broad population of people aged 2-25 years with Type 2 or Type 3 SMA.
- There was also exploratory two-year efficacy data from SUNFISH Part 2, demonstrating improvement in or stabilization of motor function with Evrysdi compared to an untreated external control group.
- In addition, Roche revealed updated interim data from the RAINBOWFISH study in pre-symptomatic babies with SMA under two months of age.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares are down 1.02% at $47.36 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
