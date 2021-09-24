 Skip to main content

Roche Builds Case For Evrysdi Benefits In Younger Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
  • Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) has highlighted new data for its oral spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment Evrysdi, showing its benefits when given to pre-symptomatic babies with the rare disease.
  • The data were presented at the World Muscle Society (WMS) Virtual Congress.
  • The updated results come from the open-label RAINBOWFISH study, which investigated Evrysdi (risdiplam) in children from birth to six weeks who had yet to develop any symptoms of the muscle wasting disorder.
  • Four out of five infants treated with Evrysdi for at least 12 months achieved standing and walking independently, comparable to healthy children, while all five babies maintained the ability to swallow.
  • The new data "may help extend the potential benefits of this medicine to the youngest SMA patients," according to Roche's chief medical officer Levi Garraway.
  • Evrysdi has demonstrated consistent clinically meaningful efficacy in adults, children, and babies two months and older and is now approved in 58 countries worldwide.
  • Price Action: RHHBY stock is down 1.16% at $45.88 during the market session on the last check Friday.

