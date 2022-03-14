 Skip to main content

GeoVax Labs Retains CATO SMS To Manage Its Mid-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 12:43pm   Comments
  • GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) has engaged CATO SMS to manage its two ongoing Phase 2 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, GEO-CM04S1.
  • One is testing the safety and effectiveness of GEO-CM04S1 compared to the Pfizer Inc (NASDAQ: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) in immunosuppressed patients with blood cancer. 
  • The other trial is testing GEO-CM04S1 as a booster in healthy adults who previously received vaccines from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer/BioNTech.
  • The researchers said that the studies would look at the level of antibodies that can neutralize the omicron variant.
  • Last week, in the study reported in The Lancet Microbe, 58 volunteers received the vaccine, which uses a modified version of a harmless virus to deliver instructions to the immune system. 
  • T cells against the spike and nucleocapsid proteins were induced following the first dose of COH04S1. Following the second dose, given four weeks after the first, high amounts of neutralizing antibodies were detected at the next monitoring period. 
  • All vaccinated volunteers reached the primary immunological endpoint, defined as a four-fold increase of antibodies against the spike or nucleocapsid protein eight weeks after the first dose.
  • Price Action: GOVX shares are trading 3.38% lower at $1.43 during the market session on the last check Monday.

