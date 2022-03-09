 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer's Paxlovid Becomes First Oral COVID-19 Therapy To Be Evaluated In Pediatric Clinical Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Pfizer's Paxlovid Becomes First Oral COVID-19 Therapy To Be Evaluated In Pediatric Clinical Study

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has initiated a Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEDS trial to evaluate Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) in COVID-19 pediatric patients.

The trial will include non-hospitalized, symptomatic pediatric participants with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are at risk of progression to severe disease. The Phase 2/3 trial has approximately 140 pediatric participants under 18 years of age.

Initial enrollment features two cohorts; Cohort 1 includes participants weighing at least 40 kg, and Cohort 2 consists of patients weighing 20 kg - 40 kg.

Related: Pfizer Commits 10M Courses Of COVID-19 Oral Antiviral To Developing Countries: Reuters.

Participants enrolled in Cohort 1 will receive Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir 300 mg/100 mg) orally twice daily for five days, the currently authorized dosing for pediatric patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40kg. Participants enrolled in Cohort 2 will receive Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir 150 mg/100 mg) orally twice daily for five days.

Pfizer is also developing an age-appropriate formulation for three additional planned cohorts with patients younger than six years old.

The Company will start enrollment as data from Cohorts 1 and 2, and the new formulation is available.

Price Action: PFE shares are up 2.92% at $48.83 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Pediatric COVID Pill Study, Midatech And J&J Unit Expand R&D Collaboration, AbbVie-Alvotech Settle Humira Dispute
Lung-Disease Focused AN2 Therapeutics Files Plans For NASDAQ Debut
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Shopify, Palantir, Apple, Meta, Twitter, Johnson & Johnson, American Express And More
Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades
Pfizer Commits 10M Courses Of COVID-19 Oral Antiviral To Developing Countries: Reuters
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Less Effective Against Hospitalization, French Study Shows
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com