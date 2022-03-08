BioNTech, Regeneron To Evaluate FixVac-Based Cancer Vaccine/Libtayo Combo In NSCLC
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has expanded its strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) to its FixVac candidate BNT116 combined with Libtayo (cemiplimab) in advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Under the terms of the agreement, the companies plan to jointly conduct clinical trials to evaluate the combination in different patient populations with advanced NSCLC and share development costs equally.
- Regeneron and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) are jointly developing Libtayo.
- The investigational mRNA-based cancer vaccine BNT116 is based on BioNTech's FixVac platform.
- It consists of a fixed combination of shared tumor-associated antigens that were identified to be frequently expressed in NSCLC.
- The companies plan to develop the collaboration beginning with Phase 1/2 clinical trials in the first-line treatment setting in advanced NSCLC.
- Additionally, under a separate agreement, BioNTech plans to conduct and sponsor a Phase 1 LuCa-MERIT-1 trial evaluating the combination of BNT116 and Libtayo in further subpopulations with NSCLC.
