Can-Fite BioPharma Flags Delay In Piclidenoson Data Readout From Psoriasis Study

Citing unanticipated delay in the collection of study data, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) said that the topline data from its Phase 3 Comfort study of Piclidenoson in severe plaque psoriasis would be released in Q2 2022.

Earlier, the data were anticipated in Q1 of 2022.

The study enrolled more than 400 patients across 30 sites in Europe, Israel, and Canada.

Piclidenoson is an A3 adenosine receptor agonist (A3AR) small molecule that inhibits interleukin-17 and interleukin-23, both pivotal for the formation of skin lesions.

Piclidenoson has also recently been shown to induce the death of pathological skin cells.

The Comfort study's primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve a PASI score response of ≥75% (PASI 75) vs. placebo at week 16. Secondary endpoints include non-inferiority to Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast).

Price Action: CANF shares are down 7.21% at $1.03 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.