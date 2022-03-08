 Skip to main content

Can-Fite BioPharma Flags Delay In Piclidenoson Data Readout From Psoriasis Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 8:35am   Comments
Citing unanticipated delay in the collection of study data, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) said that the topline data from its Phase 3 Comfort study of Piclidenoson in severe plaque psoriasis would be released in Q2 2022

  • Earlier, the data were anticipated in Q1 of 2022.
  • The study enrolled more than 400 patients across 30 sites in Europe, Israel, and Canada.
  • Piclidenoson is an A3 adenosine receptor agonist (A3AR) small molecule that inhibits interleukin-17 and interleukin-23, both pivotal for the formation of skin lesions. 
  • Piclidenoson has also recently been shown to induce the death of pathological skin cells.
  • The Comfort study's primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve a PASI score response of ≥75% (PASI 75) vs. placebo at week 16. Secondary endpoints include non-inferiority to Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast).
  • Also See: Can-Fite Shares Rally As Namodenoson Clears All Cancer Lesions In Liver Cancer Patient.
  • Price Action: CANF shares are down 7.21% at $1.03 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

