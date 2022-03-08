Can-Fite BioPharma Flags Delay In Piclidenoson Data Readout From Psoriasis Study
Citing unanticipated delay in the collection of study data, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) said that the topline data from its Phase 3 Comfort study of Piclidenoson in severe plaque psoriasis would be released in Q2 2022.
- Earlier, the data were anticipated in Q1 of 2022.
- The study enrolled more than 400 patients across 30 sites in Europe, Israel, and Canada.
- Piclidenoson is an A3 adenosine receptor agonist (A3AR) small molecule that inhibits interleukin-17 and interleukin-23, both pivotal for the formation of skin lesions.
- Piclidenoson has also recently been shown to induce the death of pathological skin cells.
- The Comfort study's primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve a PASI score response of ≥75% (PASI 75) vs. placebo at week 16. Secondary endpoints include non-inferiority to Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast).
- Price Action: CANF shares are down 7.21% at $1.03 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
