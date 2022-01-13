Can Fite's Piclidenoson Destroys Pathological Skin Cells, Lab Study Shows
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) announced preclinical studies with skin cells, modeling psoriasis in humans, showing that Piclidenoson destroys pathological skin cells.
- Piclidenoson is the company's lead drug candidate for the treatment of psoriasis.
- The company's scientists reported that in the cell culture of human HaCaT cells, incubated with Piclidenoson, cell apoptosis was induced with an increase in the caspase protein, known to mediate apoptotic responses.
- Related: Can-Fite Expects Data Readout From Late-Stage Psoriasis Study With Piclidenoson In Q1 2022.
- "The data shown in our lab experiments are important and support the mechanism of action of Piclidenoson and supply additional support for the drug effect. We are encouraged by the positive interim analysis data reported last year based on 200 patients' data and hope that it will be reproducible and that psoriasis patients will benefit from safety and long term relief from the symptoms of psoriasis," stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.
- Price Action: CANF shares are up 2.24% at $1.37 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General