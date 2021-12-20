 Skip to main content

Can-Fite Shares Rally As Namodenoson Clears All Cancer Lesions In Liver Cancer Patient
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) announced that the last liver cancer patient treated under an Open-Label Extension program of its concluded Phase 2 study of Namodenoson experienced a Complete Response (CR).

  • Under treatment with Namodenoson, the patient has now survived five years. 
  • During that time, the clinical benefits of treatment have included the disappearance of ascites, normal liver function, and the disappearance of peritoneal carcinomatosis leading to complete clearance of all cancer lesions.
  • Related: Can-Fite BioPharma's Namodenoson Improves Liver Function, Long Term Data Shows
  • In Q1 of 2022, Can-Fite expects to commence patient enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 trial for Namodenoson for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) with underlying Child-Pugh B7 (CPB7) cirrhosis. 
  • Both the FDA and European Medicines Agency have agreed with the design of the 471-patient study. 
  • Namodenoson is a small orally bioavailable drug that binds with high affinity and selectivity to the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR).
  • Price Action: CANF shares are up 67.70% at $2.12 during the market session on the last check Monday.

