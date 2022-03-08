Voyager Therapeutics Shares Jump On Novartis Option Agreement For Gene Therapy Programs

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has entered a license option agreement with Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) for three capsids to use in potential gene therapies for neurological diseases, with an option to access capsids for two other targets.

Data suggest that AAV capsids emerging from Voyager's TRACER platform (Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell type-specific Expression of RNA) may show broad and improved distribution to neurons in the cortex and deeper brain regions.

Voyager will receive $54 million upfront and is entitled to receive up to $37.5 million in exercise fees for options for three initial CNS targets.

In addition, Novartis may elect to evaluate capsids for up to two additional targets, for $18 million of each target and a $12.5 million exercise fee for selecting a capsid for each target.

Voyager is also eligible to earn up to $1.5 billion in potential milestone payments for products utilizing Voyager licensed capsids and mid-to high-single-digit tiered sales-based royalties.

The targets for which Novartis receives rights under the agreement are distinct from those in Voyager's internal and partnered pipeline, and Voyager retains global rights to its TRACER discovery platform.

Price Action: VYGR shares are up 15% at $4.52, while NVS stock is down 5.20% at $79.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.