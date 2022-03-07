Spectrum Pharma Highlights Poziotinib Data In Treatment-Naïve Lung Cancer Setting
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPI) announced the presentation of safety and efficacy results from Cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 trial evaluating poziotinib in various non-small cell lung cancer settings.
- The data comes from 70 first-line patients with non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations who received 16 mg daily, given as 16 mg once daily (48 patients) or 8 mg twice daily (22 patients) of oral poziotinib.
- The results showed a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 41%.
- The evaluable patient population showed an ORR of 50%. The study met its primary endpoint as the observed lower bound of 30% exceeded the pre-specified lower bound of 20%.
- The safety profile was consistent with the TKI class.
- Last month, the FDA accepted for review poziotinib application in patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.
- The agency has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of November 24.
- Price Action: SPPI shares are up 0.85% at $0.70 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General