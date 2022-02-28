Viatris To Pay $264M As EpiPen Antitrust Litigation Settlement: Reuters

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS), previously known as Mylan, has agreed to pay $264 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment.

The proposed settlement would resolve litigation following public outrage in 2016 over Mylan's decision to raise the list price for a pair of EpiPen to $600 from $100 in 2008.

The case until recently was slated to go on trial this month, with the plaintiffs seeking $1 billion in damages, a sum that could be multiplied under some state antitrust laws.

The lawsuit accused Mylan and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), which manufactured the EpiPen, of engaging in wide-ranging anticompetitive conduct.

Last year, the U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Kansas City dismissed much of the case against Mylan, leaving only a claim concerning a 2012 patent litigation settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA).

The plaintiffs had alleged the defendants entered into an unlawful "pay-for-delay" settlement with Teva that resulted in the delayed release of a generic version of the EpiPen.

Price Action: VTRS shares are down 23.5% at $11.12 during the market session on the last check Monday.