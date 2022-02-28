 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Viatris To Pay $264M As EpiPen Antitrust Litigation Settlement: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Viatris To Pay $264M As EpiPen Antitrust Litigation Settlement: Reuters

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS), previously known as Mylan, has agreed to pay $264 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment.

The proposed settlement would resolve litigation following public outrage in 2016 over Mylan's decision to raise the list price for a pair of EpiPen to $600 from $100 in 2008.

The case until recently was slated to go on trial this month, with the plaintiffs seeking $1 billion in damages, a sum that could be multiplied under some state antitrust laws.

The lawsuit accused Mylan and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), which manufactured the EpiPen, of engaging in wide-ranging anticompetitive conduct.

Related: India-based Biocon To Buy Viatris' Biosimilars Assets In $3.3B Deal.

Last year, the U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Kansas City dismissed much of the case against Mylan, leaving only a claim concerning a 2012 patent litigation settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA).

The plaintiffs had alleged the defendants entered into an unlawful "pay-for-delay" settlement with Teva that resulted in the delayed release of a generic version of the EpiPen.

Price Action: VTRS shares are down 23.5% at $11.12 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEVA + VTRS)

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
India-Based Biocon To Buy Viatris' Biosimilars Assets In $3.3B Deal
Viatris: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Legal Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com