India-Based Biocon To Buy Viatris' Biosimilars Assets In $3.3B Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 9:18am   Comments
  • Biocon Biologics Ltd has agreed to acquire Viatris Inc's (NASDAQ: VTRS) biosimilars assets for up to $3.335 billion in stock and cash.
  • The deal value includes cash of up to $2.335 billion and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares in Biocon Biologics, valued at $1 billion.
  • Viatris will also pay $50 million to Biocon Biologics to fund certain capital expenditures.
  • Biocon Biologics will gain access to Viatris' global biosimilars business, expected to see $1 billion in revenues next year.
  • Related: India's Biocon Mulls Merger Of Biosimilar Business With Mylan: Moneycontrol.
  • Shaw will continue in her current position. Viatris will designate Rajiv Malik, President of Viatris, to serve on Biocon Biologics's board.
  • Viatris Earnings: The Company reported Q4 FY21 sales of $4.33 billion, +21% Y/Y, slightly below the consensus of $4.35 billion.
  • It reported a narrower EPS loss of $(0.22) compared to $(1.07) a year ago.
  • Guidance: Viatris expects FY22 sales of $17 billion - $17.5 billion, compared to the consensus of $17.88 billion.
  • It forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 billion - $6.2 billion and free cash flow of $2.5 billion - $2.9 billion.
  • Price Action: VTRS shares are down 3.51% at $14.03 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings M&A News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas

