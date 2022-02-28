Bristol Myers' Opdivo Under Priority FDA Review In Neoadjuvant Lung Cancer Setting
The FDA has accepted for review Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) supplemental application for Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy for resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in a neoadjuvant setting.
- Under the Priority Review status, the agency has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of July 13, 2022.
- The filing was based on the pivotal CheckMate -816 study results, the first positive Phase 3 trial with an immunotherapy-based combination in the neoadjuvant setting of NSCLC.
- In the trial, Opdivo plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in pathologic complete response (pCR) and event-free survival (EFS) versus chemotherapy alone when given before surgery.
