Bristol Myers' Opdivo Under Priority FDA Review In Neoadjuvant Lung Cancer Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 10:45am   Comments
The FDA has accepted for review Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) supplemental application for Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy for resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in a neoadjuvant setting.

  • Under the Priority Review status, the agency has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of July 13, 2022.
  • The filing was based on the pivotal CheckMate -816 study results, the first positive Phase 3 trial with an immunotherapy-based combination in the neoadjuvant setting of NSCLC.
  • Also See: Bristol Myers, Exelixis Tout Additional Opdivo/Cabometyx Combo Data From Kidney Cancer Trial.
  • In the trial, Opdivo plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in pathologic complete response (pCR) and event-free survival (EFS) versus chemotherapy alone when given before surgery. 
  • Price Action: BMY shares are down 1.07% at $68.07 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

