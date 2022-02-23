Moderna, Thermo Fisher Join Forces To Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine, Other Drugs
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has entered into a long-term agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine and other experimental medicines based on mRNA technology.
- Thermo Fisher had already partnered with Moderna last year to help scale up production of its COVID vaccine, Spikevax.
- As a part of the 15-year expanded deal, Thermo Fisher would provide dedicated manufacturing capacity in the U.S. for fill/finish services and labeling and packaging services for Spikevax and other mRNA drugs in Moderna's pipeline.
- Moderna last week said it was developing three new vaccines based on the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used for its COVID-19 shot, including one for viral infection shingles.
- On Tuesday, Moderna also announced a partnership with Adium Pharma S.A. to distribute its COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America.
- Price Action: TMO shares are up 1.08% at $535.60, MRNA stock is down 5.77% at $136.60 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
