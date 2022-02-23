 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna, Thermo Fisher Join Forces To Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine, Other Drugs
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
Moderna, Thermo Fisher Join Forces To Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine, Other Drugs

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has entered into a long-term agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine and other experimental medicines based on mRNA technology.

  • Thermo Fisher had already partnered with Moderna last year to help scale up production of its COVID vaccine, Spikevax.
  • As a part of the 15-year expanded deal, Thermo Fisher would provide dedicated manufacturing capacity in the U.S. for fill/finish services and labeling and packaging services for Spikevax and other mRNA drugs in Moderna's pipeline.
  • Moderna last week said it was developing three new vaccines based on the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used for its COVID-19 shot, including one for viral infection shingles. 
  • On Tuesday, Moderna also announced a partnership with Adium Pharma S.A. to distribute its COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America.
  • Price Action: TMO shares are up 1.08% at $535.60, MRNA stock is down 5.77% at $136.60 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMO + MRNA)

Markets Close The Week On A Strong Note Despite Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRNA
Longer Waiting Period Between mRNA COVID-19 Doses May Cut Heart Inflammation Risk, CDC Suggests
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Moderna Rallies After Q4 Earnings: What 2 Analysts Have To Say About COVID-19 Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com